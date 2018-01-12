Former "Bachelorette" Andi Dorfman Says She Hopes The #TimesUp Movement Changes The Show

BuzzFeed News

Dorfman loves that the moment is causing women to rally together, support each other.

"And I hope to see that on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, she said. "I would love to see the Hollywood movement translate into TV, translate into real world, and yeah, it's about time I would say.

Dorfman has previously said in a guest column for the Hollywood Reporter that she faced slut-shaming during her 2015 season of "The Bachelorette."

She told BuzzFeed News she felt the men on the show get a "pat on the back" for sexual acts on air, while the women are treated differently.

"I think with this Time's Up movement it's a lot about empowering women and us saying, 'You know what, we are equal to men and whatever men can do we can do, and usually better.'"