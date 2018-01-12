Former "Bachelorette" Andi Dorfman Says She Hopes The #TimesUp Movement Changes The Show

Former "Bachelorette" Andi Dorfman says she hopes the #TimesUp movement is able to change the culture of the hit show, which has been criticized for slut-shaming its female stars and contestants in the past.
In an interview with BuzzFeed News' AM2DM on Friday to promote her new book, Single State of Mind, Dorfman said she is "super proud" of the movement to end sexual harassment and sexism in Hollywood.
Watch her full comments here:
