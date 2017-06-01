Everyone Made The Same Grim Joke When Trump Had A Band Play Before His Climate Change Announcement

On Thursday, President Trump held a press conference to announce his decision on whether to stay in the Paris Climate Accord. Before the announcement, the waiting crowd in the Rose Garden enjoyed some nice music.
Jordan Fabian of The Hill reported that the ensemble was a Marine band that was playing jazz music.
How nice.
Pretty soon, everyone started to make the same salty joke.
They compared the band playing as the White House was expected to announce pulling out of the Paris agreement, meant to combat global warming, with the band that played as the Titanic sank.
Ah, memories.
"What was that Titanic tune? 'Nearer My God To Thee?'"
Although some hearkened back to other historical events.
Others made some ~warming~ puns.
"Jazz band in the Rose Garden playing 'Summertime'. A new lament for global warming as Trump pulls out of Paris."
Or are they gonna play this classic ditty?
Others imagined what the band may have to play in if global warming destroys the Earth.
"The jazz band playing at a White House event, circa 2040."
