 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

This 22-Year-Old Got A Free Tank Of Gas From A Dude Creeping On Her And Women Are Inspired

"They're going to get something out of this and I'm gonna get something back."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Amanda Mills is a 22-year-old from Dallas. Over the past few years, she has built a considerable Twitter following just by being herself and sharing funny stories.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @amills4091

"I have a crazy life; a lot of weird things happen to me," she told BuzzFeed News.

Take for example, what happened to her the other day. Mills says she was waiting in line to pay at the gas station, when a man started hitting on her and calling her cute.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @amills4091

Mills said she likes to give guys a hard time when they hit on her. For example, she said she has asked guys for free pizzas when they slide into her DMs (and they delivered!).

So, she decided to ask the man, "cute enough for you to fill my tank?"

To her surprise, she said he cut her in line and paid for her gas, a bill she estimates at about $34.

"I was joking. I did not think he was going to say yes," she said.

Mills said she said "thanks" and got out of there. Funnily enough, she was heading to the house of a guy she was seeing at the time.

"I basically finessed another man to pay for my gas to get there," she said.

Mills decided to share her experience on Twitter. People had a LOT of feelings about it.

This guy at the gas station called me cute and I said "cute enough for you to fill my tank?" And now ya girls got a full tank.. a tactic
Amanda mills @AmandaMiIIs

This guy at the gas station called me cute and I said "cute enough for you to fill my tank?" And now ya girls got a full tank.. a tactic

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Many were impressed.

And I can’t even get a free water from McDonalds https://t.co/IgHnCx564h
Madison Cannedy @Madi_son956

And I can’t even get a free water from McDonalds https://t.co/IgHnCx564h

Reply Retweet Favorite

Especially at her scamming abilities.

@AmandaMiIIs @_Jennnaa_
Emily Tabar @em_tabar

@AmandaMiIIs @_Jennnaa_

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some took notes.

@AmandaMiIIs
Christina Katie @ChristinaKatie

@AmandaMiIIs

Reply Retweet Favorite

Though some jokingly called her a "demon."

This here is a demon walking the surface of the earth https://t.co/jJzBOfvfro
stunna boy sls @SLSColours

This here is a demon walking the surface of the earth https://t.co/jJzBOfvfro

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some dudes said they wouldn't fall for it.

@AmandaMiIIs I woulda been like
Jon Snow @tylittle14

@AmandaMiIIs I woulda been like

Reply Retweet Favorite

Mills said she feels like her story is something a lot of women can relate to, because "the last thing you want is some random guy to come up to you and bug you."

"They're going to get something out of this and I'm gonna get something back," she said.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement