2 Women Who Stole Flyers And Mocked Muslims At A Mosque Have Been Arrested

A Facebook Live video shows the women entering the mosque and removing pamphlets and other materials as they make derogatory comments about Muslims.

Stephanie K. Baer
Two Arizona women were arrested on suspicion of burglary Thursday after posting a video of themselves and three children taking pamphlets and flyers from a mosque.

Elizabeth Dauenhauer, 51 of Phoenix, and Tahnee Gonzales, 32, of Glendale, Arizona, were arrested after allegedly stealing approximately $1,000 worth of pamphlets and other documents from the Islamic Community Center of Tempe, said Detective Lily Duran, a spokesperson for the Tempe Police Department.

"The events were all captured by the suspects as they posted video on Facebook Live," Duran told BuzzFeed News.

Throughout the video, which has since been removed, Gonzales and Dauenhauer call themselves "patriots" and say they are on a mission to "expose mosques." The two women make derogatory comments about Muslims as they take reading materials from behind the mosque's gate.

"This is the infiltration of the Arabic Muslim coming in and destroying America," one of the women says on the video.

Duran said both women face charges of third-degree burglary, adding that authorities considered the incident a hate crime.

Because Arizona law does not include charges for hate crimes, Duran said, an enhanced penalty could be considered during sentencing.

The women were booked into the Tempe city jail Thursday afternoon. Duran said she expected them to appear in court Friday.

