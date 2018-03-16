2 Women Who Stole Flyers And Mocked Muslims At A Mosque Have Been Arrested

Elizabeth Dauenhauer, 51 of Phoenix, and Tahnee Gonzales, 32, of Glendale, Arizona, were arrested after allegedly stealing approximately $1,000 worth of pamphlets and other documents from the Islamic Community Center of Tempe, said Detective Lily Duran, a spokesperson for the Tempe Police Department.

"The events were all captured by the suspects as they posted video on Facebook Live," Duran told BuzzFeed News.

Throughout the video, which has since been removed, Gonzales and Dauenhauer call themselves "patriots" and say they are on a mission to "expose mosques." The two women make derogatory comments about Muslims as they take reading materials from behind the mosque's gate.

"This is the infiltration of the Arabic Muslim coming in and destroying America," one of the women says on the video.