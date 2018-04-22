 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

Universal FanCon Was Postponed And People Are Not Happy At All

Billed as the "first multi-fandom Con dedicated to inclusion, highlighting Women, LGBTQ, the Disabled and Persons of Color,” the convention has not yet been rescheduled.

Posted on
Stephanie K. Baer
Stephanie K. Baer
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Organizers of Universal FanCon, a crowd-funded convention created to celebrate diversity and inclusivity in fandom, abruptly postponed the event Friday just one week before it was supposed to debut.

In a statement and FAQ on the convention website, organizers said they were unable to raise enough money to run the convention and &quot;deliver the event the fans deserved.&quot;Organizers said they tried to supplement the insufficient funds by making “significant personal investments” and scaling back the convention to “create a leaner and more efficient show.” They also raised more than $56,000 through a Kickstarter campaign to help finance the event.&quot;As we built out our floorplan, invited guests, figured out lodging/travel arrangements, and confirmed activities, our costs started to grow exponentially,&quot; the statement said. &quot;Unfortunately, the support we were anticipating in terms of ticket sales and sponsorships did not materialize.&quot;The event, which was supposed to be held from April 27 to April 29 at the Baltimore Convention Center, has not yet been rescheduled.
Universal FanCon / Via universalfancon.com

In a statement and FAQ on the convention website, organizers said they were unable to raise enough money to run the convention and "deliver the event the fans deserved."

Organizers said they tried to supplement the insufficient funds by making “significant personal investments” and scaling back the convention to “create a leaner and more efficient show.” They also raised more than $56,000 through a Kickstarter campaign to help finance the event.

"As we built out our floorplan, invited guests, figured out lodging/travel arrangements, and confirmed activities, our costs started to grow exponentially," the statement said. "Unfortunately, the support we were anticipating in terms of ticket sales and sponsorships did not materialize."

The event, which was supposed to be held from April 27 to April 29 at the Baltimore Convention Center, has not yet been rescheduled.

The last-minute postponement frustrated many convention-goers as they scrambled to cancel flights and hotel rooms and recoup money they'd spent to prepare for the convention.

I shelled out $2,362.18 to build a civic engagement booth for #UniversalFanCon that would allow participants to register to vote, recruit their networks and other civic engagement activities
L. Joy Williams @ljoywilliams

I shelled out $2,362.18 to build a civic engagement booth for #UniversalFanCon that would allow participants to register to vote, recruit their networks and other civic engagement activities

Reply Retweet Favorite
So #UniversalFancon decided LAST minute to cancel their show. Which I was suppose to be tabling at. I am out a lot of money. Would love if you guys would check out my online shops! I have Prints and Enamel Pins for sale!! https://t.co/wwmNUcwR8h
RootisTabootus @RootisTabootus

So #UniversalFancon decided LAST minute to cancel their show. Which I was suppose to be tabling at. I am out a lot of money. Would love if you guys would check out my online shops! I have Prints and Enamel Pins for sale!! https://t.co/wwmNUcwR8h

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
Just learned that Universal Fancon has been postponed. I feel bad for those involved that have had to make this decision but I'm also fucking furious. We literally planned for a year to go to this thing. Hotel already paid for, parking paid for, used up all of my PTO.
Wanted: Sense of Self @MartinNLS

Just learned that Universal Fancon has been postponed. I feel bad for those involved that have had to make this decision but I'm also fucking furious. We literally planned for a year to go to this thing. Hotel already paid for, parking paid for, used up all of my PTO.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some expressed anger over the fact that they first heard about the postponement on social media or because hotels had cancelled their reservations.

@UniversalFanCon There really should have been an email that went out to ticket holders and vendors prior to social media. As a VIP ticket holder, I expect more. You can’t rely on social media alone - not everyone checks frequently. Be prepared for angry patrons next weekend who haven’t seen this
Doug Maulden-Locke @DougMLocke

@UniversalFanCon There really should have been an email that went out to ticket holders and vendors prior to social media. As a VIP ticket holder, I expect more. You can’t rely on social media alone - not everyone checks frequently. Be prepared for angry patrons next weekend who haven’t seen this

Reply Retweet Favorite
My only concern with the #UniversalFanCon postponement, I had to learn about it from the hotel that cancelled my reservation. I didn’t hear from anyone involved for another 4 hours. They’ve bitten off more than they could chew. Hoping they find a way to make this right for all
Greatness VIP @Deshair

My only concern with the #UniversalFanCon postponement, I had to learn about it from the hotel that cancelled my reservation. I didn’t hear from anyone involved for another 4 hours. They’ve bitten off more than they could chew. Hoping they find a way to make this right for all

Reply Retweet Favorite

To make matters worse, it was not immediately clear if ticket-holders would get refunds.

@UniversalFanCon This statement is bewildering. I cannot believe you would put this up. To tell people who have bought non refundable tickets that the organizers did too... is flippant, at best. And to offer no refunds... wow.
roxane gay @rgay

@UniversalFanCon This statement is bewildering. I cannot believe you would put this up. To tell people who have bought non refundable tickets that the organizers did too... is flippant, at best. And to offer no refunds... wow.

Reply Retweet Favorite

An earlier version of the website FAQ said tickets would be redeemable at the next FanCon event.

On Saturday, however, organizers posted an updated statement saying, "We are working to ways to refund the money you have invested in us."

"We are determining how we can support refunds," the statement said.

For now, those who can't cancel their flights are working on making other plans when they get to Baltimore.

Likewise, all who are coming to Baltimore for #FanCon we're connecting with other platforms and turning this thing around. So stay tuned fam. All is far from lost💪🏿🙌🏾💕
BlackGirlGamers @Official_BGG

Likewise, all who are coming to Baltimore for #FanCon we're connecting with other platforms and turning this thing around. So stay tuned fam. All is far from lost💪🏿🙌🏾💕

Reply Retweet Favorite

Stephanie Baer is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Stephanie K. Baer at stephanie.baer@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App