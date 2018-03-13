UCLA Finally Released Its Video Of Steve Mnuchin Getting Heckled On Campus

A previously withheld video of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin being heckled at UCLA last month was released Friday after the Treasury Department gave the university consent to make it public.

Mnuchin visited the campus Feb. 26 to talk about the economy in a discussion with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal. Throughout the talk, audience members repeatedly hissed at Mnuchin, who often responded and, at times, mocked their disapproval.

"Does that mean you don’t like the business school here?" Mnuchin said after some members of the audience hissed at his mention of his relationship with UCLA. "I just assumed that you’re hissing at the business school. I want to make sure I'm getting the right feedback from the audience."

"You guys get to hiss at me. I don’t get to hiss at you," he added.

A UCLA spokesperson told BuzzFeed News Tuesday that the Treasury Department and the university's Burkle Center, which hosted the event, had an agreement to post the video to the center's website after the event. But the government department "subsequently withdrew their consent to post the video."

The Treasury Department then came back to the university Friday and reversed its decision, saying it supported the release of the full video.

"Our prior objection was providing a platform for the non-student protestors, who sought to disrupt the event, at the expense of the otherwise thoughtful discussion," a Treasury spokesperson said in a statement.