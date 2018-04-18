A Jury Just Convicted Three Men Of Plotting To Bomb Somali Refugees In Kansas After The 2016 Election

A federal jury on Wednesday found three men guilty of plotting to bomb a mosque and an apartment building that housed Muslim Somali refugees in Kansas the day after the 2016 presidential election.



Patrick Stein, Curtis Allen, and Gavin Wright were convicted of one count of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and one count of conspiracy against civil rights, according to the Associated Press. They are scheduled to be sentenced on June 27.

The three men, who were members of a militia group in Kansas, wanted to detonate four parked vehicles filled with explosives outside the apartment complex in Garden City to "wake people up," officials said. They were indicted and arrested in October 2016 following a eight-month long investigation by the FBI.