A Powerful Tsunami Swept Away Homes In Indonesia, Killing Hundreds Of People

A powerful earthquake struck the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia Friday, triggering a 10-foot tsunami that has killed more than 800 people and injured hundreds more. The 7.5 magnitude temblor was centered north of Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi, and struck at 6:03 p.m. local time, according to the US Geological Survey.



The quake, which was followed by 76 aftershocks, prompted a tsunami warning that was in place for about half an hour, according to BMKG, Indonesia’s meteorology and geophysics agency. A total of 832 people are known to have died, including 821 in the town of Palu and 11 in Donggala, but is expected that the death toll could still rise significantly. "The condition there is still a lot of bodies that have not been identified. The number of victims affected by the rubble is still a lot, it causes the number of victims to continue to grow," spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency, Sutopo Purwonugroho, said. The tsunami hit Palu, the city of Donggala, and other coastal communities, with waves reaching up to 10 feet high that swept away buildings.

People had gathered on the beach in Palu, where a festival to celebrate the city's anniversary was due to be held.

“When the (tsunami) threat arose yesterday, people were still doing their activities on the beach and did not immediately run and they became victims,” said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesperson for Indonesia's disaster agency BNPB. Video showed water crashing into buildings in Palu, smashing them into pieces.



Photos showed the extent of the destruction, and bodies covered by blue tarps amid rubble.



