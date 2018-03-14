A Judge Entered A Not Guilty Plea On Behalf Of The Suspected Florida School Shooter

Share On more Share On more

A judge entered a not guilty plea on Nikolas Cruz's behalf Wednesday as students across the country staged walkouts in honor of the 17 victims he allegedly killed during a Feb. 14 massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school.

Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder after he confessed to gunning down his former classmates and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Wednesday's plea came after Cruz's attorney told the judge the 19-year-old was standing mute, meaning he was declining to enter a plea, CNN reported. His attorney told the judge he would be willing "at any time" to plead guilty on all counts if prosecutors waived the death penalty.

Prosecutors filed a notice of intention to seek death Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.