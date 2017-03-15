Get Our News App
LGBT

A Lot Of People Thought Grindr’s New Emoji Keyboard Referenced Crystal Meth

The “T” emoji was removed from the app as of Tuesday afternoon and will be replaced with “DT” for “down to” in the next update, according to a statement from Grindr.

Sarah Karlan
Sarah Karlan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Grindr released its very own emoji keyboard this week, allowing users with the latest update of the hook-up app to message, flirt, and express their sexual preferences with the help of an array of cartoon Gaymojis.

View this image ›

Twitter: @ortuist

2. The “gaymoji” set ranges from alcoholic drinks to sexual positions — and yes, there are plenty of eggplants.

View this image ›

Twitter: @winedrunkgay

“Almost 20 percent of all Grindr messages already use emoji,” Landis Smithers, Grindr’s creative director, told The New York Times of the new release. “There’s this shift going on culturally and we need to follow the users where they’re taking us.”

3. Users quickly jumped on social media to share their excitement, or disapproval, concerning the new feature.

View this image ›

Twitter: @diezesq

View this image ›

Twitter: @jameshinton

5. But one emoji in particular — a simple capital “T” — became the center of debate. Many users were quick to point out the emoji could stand for “Tina”, a popular slang term for crystal meth.

View this image ›

Twitter: @RichJuz

UPDATE

In an official statement emailed to BuzzFeed News on Wednesday, Grindr said that the “T” was originally intended to be paired with the “D” next to it on the keyboard. “The ‘T’ Gaymoji was intended to follow the ‘D’ and resemble the acronym ‘DT,’ also known as ‘down to’ followed by whatever it is that the user is down to ‘do’,” the statement read.

Clealry many users did not originally assume the “D” and “T” emojis were supposed to be used together.

6. “Grindr has a capital T emoji on their app now?” one user tweeted. “Ya’ll sissies need Jesus.”

View this image ›

Twitter: @turnandstomp

7. “Grindr now has a meth emoji,” tweeted another.

View this image ›

Twitter: @pouredconcrete

8. Many users were displeased the emoji could be used to promote drug use on the app.

View this image ›

Twitter: @TheSidJoShow

9. Before Grindr clarified the purpose of the “T” emoji, many debated what the “T” might actually stand for.

View this image ›

@alplicable

10. For example, some made a case for the emoji translating to “spilling the tea” or “testosterone” instead.

View this image ›

Twitter: @Ryanknowsbest

11. The keyboard also includes images referencing poppers and marijuana use.

View this image ›

Twitter: @justinmclachlan

12. Before the meaning behind the giant T could be revealed, the controversial emoji was removed from the app.

View this image ›

Twitter: @MrLeeMitchell

13. Users began noticing that the “T” was missing from the keyboard on Tuesday afternoon.

View this image ›

Twitter: @ColinHTweets

14. According to the statement from Grindr, the revised “DT” Gaymoji will be made available in the app’s next update.

Sarah Karlan is the Deputy LGBT Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Sarah Karlan at sarah.karlan@buzzfeed.com.
