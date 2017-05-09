You've Never Heard Of This Team At Google — But They're Thinking About You

SAN FRANCISCO — It was the early days of clashes in Aleppo, Syria, and Karim, a local activist, wanted to upload a video to YouTube showing armed Syrian forces opening fire into a protest in the spring of 2011. His worry was exposing the faces of dozens of students who had taken part in the protest and could be hunted down afterwards.

Luckily for him, someone at Google’s headquarters, roughly 11,500 miles away, was thinking about his problem.

“During the Arab Spring, we saw activists that were jeopardizing their safety on social media to share things. No one was offering a solution to keep them safe, and so we moved quickly to try and make a change,” said Amanda Conway, a Privacy Program Manager at Google. “By creating face blurring tools, and quickly pushing them out, we were trying to introduce something to respond to their new safety concerns on the ground.”

It was exactly, she said, the sort of thing that her team was created to handle.

The NightWatch team at Google is unique not just at the internet giant, but for Silicon Valley overall, where an emphasis on being quick to market and capturing audience attention often comes at the expense of creating a product that takes into account the diverse range of people using it. Made up of engineers, lawyers, activists, and others who take a special interest in advocating for communities that might otherwise be overlooked, the NightWatch team doesn’t look like the average group of people you’d find on a tech campus.

“No, unfortunately, this is not what most of Silicon Valley looks like,” Lea Kissner, a Google engineer and leader of the NightWatch team, said as she looked around the Google conference room at the six women and six men, from a variety of backgrounds and countries, gathered in the room.

Amber Yust, a Software Engineer, and trans member of the team said the diversity in the team is intentional.

“It’s not impossible to come to the right decision with an under-representative team but it’s certainly easier to reach that decision if you know it’s coming from a broad base of knowledge because your team is more representative of the world as a whole,” said Yust.

The idea for Nightwatch came about roughly four years ago, when Kissner approached Gerhard Eschelbeck, Google’s Vice President, for Security and Privacy Engineering. The name Nightwatch came about because they wanted to “stand between users and the dark places of the internet” said Kissner, who laughs off the suggestion that the name could also be a reference to “Game of Thrones,” or the Russian supernatural cult film of the same name. The team looks at nearly every product to come out of Google, whether it is software or hardware, and weigh how it will affect and be used by people across the world who will possible use the product.

“We wanted to take into account the different life circumstances people are in. More than any other thing this requires an understanding of the different kinds of threats and fears people face,” said Kissner. “We wanted to make products that work well for a variety of people and give people choices on how to handle their information.”