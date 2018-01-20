National Parks, Federal Courts, And The EPA Will Stay Open If The Government Shuts Down — At Least For A Little While

If the government shuts down at midnight, the Trump administration is vowing to keep more services open and more federal employees at work than the Obama administration did in 2013, encouraging agencies to use leftover money to keep their doors open for as long as possible.

“We want to make folks understand that it will look very different than it did under the previous administration,” Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney told reporters Friday morning.

Several agencies the government considers “nonessential” that shut down in 2013 will stay open, at least initially, even if Congress doesn’t manage to make its midnight deadline to keep the government running. Still, most federal employees will not get paid, including members of the military, until the shutdown is over. And nonessential employees who cannot go to work while the government is shuttered may not even get paid once it’s open again.

National parks, for example, will not close down. But with a skeleton crew of employees authorized to work through the shutdown, they will not be able to provide many basic services to visitors, including bathrooms and clearing snow and ice from walkways.

“[N]ational parks will remain as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures,” Jeffrey Olson, a National Park Service spokesperson, told BuzzFeed News in an email. “For example, this means that roads that have already been open will remain open (think snow removal) and vault toilets (wilderness type restrooms) will remain open. However services that require staffing and maintenance such as campgrounds and full service restrooms, will not be operating.”

According to the NPS contingency plans, about 13% of the agency’s roughly 24,700 workers would stay on in some capacity. Sally Jewell, who served as Interior Department secretary under Obama, criticized this approach in a recent interview, telling the Atlantic that the lack of staff could lead to safety issues in the parks.

The monuments and memorials on the National Mall in Washington, DC, will also remain open in the event of a shutdown, senior administration officials told reporters on a conference call Friday night. The closure of those sites, particularly the World War II memorial, caused significant backlash during the 2013 government shutdown. “The American public and especially our veterans who come to our nation's capital will find war memorials and open air parks open to the public,” Olson told BuzzFeed News.

The Smithsonian Institution also plans to stay open through the weekend, regardless of a shutdown, but will close down its museums and the National Zoo in Washington, DC, on Monday, according to a press release obtained by the Washington Post. However, the Smithsonian cautioned, “All the animals will continue to be fed and cared for at the National Zoo.” It also will stop operating the “Panda Cam” throughout a shutdown.

All active-duty troops will continue to work, but will not be paid unless Congress acts, Pentagon officials said Friday. Civilian personnel who are deemed necessary to carry out “excepted activities” will also be expected to work, but will not be paid until Congress acts. Congress passed legislation just before the 2013 shutdown to pay active-duty troops and some civilian Pentagon employees if the government closed that fiscal year. A similar bill was introduced this week by South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman.

Still, half of the Defense Department’s civilian workforce is expected to be furloughed if the government shuts down, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Friday, adding that “it's got a huge morale impact” for the military.

Some other agencies have already told all of their employees that they are expected to report to work next week, even if the government has shut down. The federal judiciary and the Environmental Protection Agency both sent out memos to staff saying that they have sufficient funding to stay open, even if the government itself is out of money.