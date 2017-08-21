 go to content
This Dog's Love Of Leaves Will Make You Want To Be This Wholesome

Who needs flowers when you can have a pup?

Saori Ibuki
伊吹早織 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A very good pup has gone viral on Japanese social media for his love of fallen leaves.

我々がいかに忠実な下僕であるかを証明した動画です。 #葉っぱ風呂に入るだけの簡単なお仕事
高瀬花園 @takase_farm

我々がいかに忠実な下僕であるかを証明した動画です。 #葉っぱ風呂に入るだけの簡単なお仕事

Her name is Peko.

廃棄物を撤去したいのですが、絶対に立ち退かないと言い張る住民がいるので作業は難航しています。
高瀬花園 @takase_farm

廃棄物を撤去したいのですが、絶対に立ち退かないと言い張る住民がいるので作業は難航しています。

"I would like to remove waste, but I have a hard time because there are residents who insist that they will not move."

Peko is the mascot for Takase Farm, a flower shop in Fukuoka prefecture, Japan.

And Peko loves her job.

Especially the part with the leaves.

An image of Peko loving her job has been retweeted over 30,000 times.

@takase_farm 笑顔がステキ😍
にゃほいだホイ！ @nyahoidahoi

@takase_farm 笑顔がステキ😍

"Nice smile."

And how could you think any different?

This post was translated from Japanese.

