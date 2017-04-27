United Airlines Has Settled With The Man Who Was Violently Dragged Off A Plane

The man who was violently dragged off a United Airlines flight in a video that spurred widespread outrage has reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount, his attorney announced Thursday.

The settlement between the airline and David Dao came just hours after United released its report on what happened on April 9, when video showed the man being pulled out of his seat and dragged off the plane.

Dao was later seen returning to the plane, bleeding.

The report changed several policies, and noted it was a mistake to try to rebook passengers who had already been seated in their original flight.

Since the incident, United has also announced that it will no longer use officers to remove passengers, or try to rebook passengers who have already boarded. The airline will also offer passengers up to $10,000 for the inconvenience of removing them from a flight.