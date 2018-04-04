National Guard Troops Are Going To The Mexico Border Because "The Threat Is Real"

The Trump administration said Wednesday that it is working with governors to deploy the National Guard along the southern border as soon as possible as a large caravan of migrants traveling up through Mexico gets closer to the US.
"The threat is real," Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told reporters. "The president has directed the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security to work together with our governors to deploy the National Guard to our southwest border to assist the Border Patrol."
Nielsen made the announcement at a White House press briefing one day after President Trump threatened to send the military to the border to stop the group of mostly Central American migrants.
But she lacked specifics in terms of timing and cost, saying details were still being worked out and that she didn't want to "get ahead" of the state governors affected by the plan.
However, a spokesman for California Gov. Jerry Brown told BuzzFeed News he was only contacted by the White House regarding the plan Wednesday, the same day it was announced.
There was at least one indicator that the White House's plan was still in its infancy - the office of California Gov. Jerry Brown, one of the states that would be impacted, said it was notified of it the same day it was announced.
It wouldn't be the first time a president has deployed National Guard troops along the southern border, but Nielsen declined to say if this deployment would be larger or smaller than in years past.
She did add, however, that the number of troops "will be as many as is needed to fill the gaps."
Asked why the president is pushing forward with the plan, Nielsen would only say that Trump had grown "frustrated" with the current border situation.
Nielsen said migrants were drawn to the US by lax immigration laws and so-called catch-and-release practices of Border Patrol agents.
"Why not attempt the journey if you have no belief you'll ever be caught?" she said.
Blaming Congress for weak immigration laws, Nielsen said the president would also be pressing lawmakers to close loopholes that enable migrant families to enter and remain in the US.
The Trump administration's attention to the caravan of migrants fleeing Central America came after a BuzzFeed News report on the group of more than 1,000 people was covered by Fox News over the weekend.
"We are preparing for the military to secure our border between Mexico and the United States," Trump told reporters on Tuesday, adding he was meeting with Secretary of Defense James Mattis.
In a statement responding to the president's National Guard order, Attorney General Jeff Sessions referred to the "migrant caravan" and the president's declaration that it needed to be stopped.
"The president was clear that this caravan needed to be stopped before it arrived at our southern border, and his efforts now appear to be successful," Sessions said. "But let me be clear as well: we will not accept the lawlessness of these types of efforts and those who choose to violate our laws, and those who conspire to assist others to violate our laws, will face criminal prosecution."
Sessions also said he would be announcing additional Department of Justice initiatives to bolster the president's efforts and "to restore legality to the southern border."
However, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday rejected the idea that Trump was motivated by the Fox News report.
"I think it has everything to do with protecting the people the of the country," she said. "The president has been talking about it for years, since he started on the campaign trail."
Trump has also suggested that negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) would be affected by Mexico's actions to stop the massive group of people, many whom told BuzzFeed News they were fleeing violence and hoping to ask for asylum in the US.
"I told Mexico yesterday that because the fact that their laws are so strong that they could do things about it," Trump said. "I said, 'I hope you're going to tell that caravan not go get up to the border."
Meanwhile, Mexico has pushed back on some of the comments made by the Trump and his administration, issuing a statement that was bluntly titled, "Immigrant Policy Not Subject to Pressure."
The caravan, Mexico said, was breaking up under the direction of its own organizers, and officials there were responding in a legal and humanitarian matter.
"The Mexican government reiterates that its immigration policy is a sovereign issue implemented according to law, through which it seeks to ensure legal, safe and orderly migration with full respect for people's rights," the Mexico government added.
