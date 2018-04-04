National Guard Troops Are Going To The Mexico Border Because "The Threat Is Real"

The Trump administration said Wednesday that it is working with governors to deploy the National Guard along the southern border as soon as possible as a large caravan of migrants traveling up through Mexico gets closer to the US.

"The threat is real," Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told reporters. "The president has directed the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security to work together with our governors to deploy the National Guard to our southwest border to assist the Border Patrol."

Nielsen made the announcement at a White House press briefing one day after President Trump threatened to send the military to the border to stop the group of mostly Central American migrants.



But she lacked specifics in terms of timing and cost, saying details were still being worked out and that she didn't want to "get ahead" of the state governors affected by the plan.

However, a spokesman for California Gov. Jerry Brown told BuzzFeed News he was only contacted by the White House regarding the plan Wednesday, the same day it was announced.



It wouldn't be the first time a president has deployed National Guard troops along the southern border, but Nielsen declined to say if this deployment would be larger or smaller than in years past.

She did add, however, that the number of troops "will be as many as is needed to fill the gaps."

Asked why the president is pushing forward with the plan, Nielsen would only say that Trump had grown "frustrated" with the current border situation.