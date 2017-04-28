Trump Has A Red Button On The Oval Office Desk To Order A Coke

No, Pepsi is not OK.

Reporters have already noted Trump's fondness for the sweet drink. something you never saw during previous administration, soda on the Resolute desk

And the president has tweeted quite a bit about his feelings on Diet Coke in the past. I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke.

The more Diet Coke, Diet Pepsi, etc you drink, the more weight you gain?

Diet Coke tweet had a monster response--dammit, I wish the stuff worked.

The red soda summoning button is no secret, really, since reporters who have recently interviewed the president in the Oval Office have noticed Trump pushing the little switch just before a White House butler walks in with the beverage. In an interview published Sunday, the Associated Press' Julie Pace noticed Trump pushing the button while he talked about Syria, F-35 fighter jets and his first 100 days as president.

Trump again sought the sweet drink Thursday during an interview with Reuters, pressing the button while talking about his dealings with Taiwan. "With the push of a red button placed on the Resolute Desk that presidents have used for decades, a White House butler soon arrived with a Coke for the president," the news agency reported.

We don't know exactly what the little red button did when President Obama pushed it, but considering it sits within reach of presidents, even Donald Trump noted to The Financial Times the button resembles something designed to launch nuclear strikes. "No no, everyone thinks it is," Trump told the paper. "Everyone does get a little nervous when I press that button."