Trump Administration Rescinds Order Aimed At Protecting Undocumented Parents From Deportation

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Thursday put an official end to an immigration order created under former President Obama that would have allowed undocumented parents of citizens and legal residents to remain in the country for three years.

The plan was never implemented and was put in a permanent state of limbo after 26 states challenged the order. In October, the US Supreme Court declined a request from the Obama administration to rehear the case.

The Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents, or DAPA, could have affected millions of undocumented immigrants with children in the US who are citizens or legal residents.

Those who have lived in the US since at least Jan. 1, 2010, would have been allowed to apply for permission to work.

Texas Democrats criticized the decision, saying it would harm American families.

"President Trump has chosen to separate American children from their parents, causing harm and suffering," Rep. Joaquin Castro Castro told BuzzFeed News.

"Today's action by the administration is not surprising," Rep. Filemon Vela, said. "But that does not make it any less vicious, especially on the 5th anniversary of DACA. The President is affirming his virulent racism by systemically tearing families of color apart."



Like the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, it did not create a path of citizenship for those affected, but would have taken the possibility of deportation off the table for at least three years.

Kelly, an appointee of President Trump, rescinded the 2014 order on the five-year anniversary of the implementation of the DACA program.