 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

This Is How Newspapers Across The World Reacted To The Barcelona Terror Attack

Many newspapers focused on the shocking images of victims who were mowed down in the Thursday attack. At least two newspapers in Spain decided not to publish pictures of victims in the front page.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Salvador Hernandez
Salvador Hernandez
BuzzFeed News Reporter

El Mundo (Barcelona, Spain)

El Mundo

el Periódico (Catalonia, Spain)

el Periódico

ABC (Spain)

ABC

La Razon (Spain)

New York Daily News

Diari ARA (Catalonia, Spain)

Diari ARA

Libération (Paris, France)

Libération

The London Times (UK)

The London Times

The Sun (UK)

The Sun

The Guardian (UK)

The Guardian

The Daily Telegraph (London, England)

The Daily Telegraph

The Wall Street Journal (Europe edition)

The Wall Street Journal

New York Daily News

New York Daily News

Live Updates: 13 People Die In Barcelona Terror Attack After Van Rams Into Crowd

https://www.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeednews/barcelona-crash?utm_term=.jxwnv3Mwk#.jcDW8DOm9

Here Is What We Know About The Victims Of The Barcelona Terror Attack So Far

https://www.buzzfeed.com/briannasacks/victims-of-barcelona-attack?utm_term=.ilVBV47ZX#.sfWWw2xgK

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App