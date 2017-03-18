This Dog Woke Up And, Uh-Oh, She’s Surrounded By Cats

Priest said she captured the moment Saturday morning while putting on makeup.

Lucy likes to squeeze in between the couch and ottoman for a quick nap, but didn’t notice when her two cats perched themselves around her.

“She just kinda sat up and realized they were there,” she said.

All. Around. Her.

“She’s always just got a crazy face, and she gets along really well with the cats,” Priest said. “She looks like she has fake googley eyes on her.”

Her eyes are a very light blue, which means can look super expressive at times. .

“She’s the most expressive dog,” she said.