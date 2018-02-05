The Philadelphia Eagles Just Won Their First Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles were the undisputed underdogs going into Sunday night's Super Bowl, but ultimately did what underdogs do, pulling off a major upset victory over the favored New England Patriots, 41-33.

The Eagles' win in the 2018 Super Bowl was perhaps foreseen only by their fans as they faced off against the New England Patriots who, led by quarterback Tom Brady, had previously clinched five Super Bowl rings.

But the Eagles struck early and often against the Patriots, taking a first-quarter lead that the team refused to give up.

During their first drive, the Eagles were stopped short of the end zone but were able to grab a field goal to open up the scoreboard for the game. The Patriots responded with the field goal of their own.

It was on their next drive that the Eagles became the first to reach the end zone with a 34-yard pass, putting them in the lead and leaving Brady and the Patriots to chase behind them on the scoreboard for three full quarters.

The Patriots were always close behind, staying close to the Eagles on the scoreboard throughout the game.

Brady, who was presumed to be a lock to win the game MVP title, was quelled but never fully shut down. The five-time Super Bowl winner did not throw his first touchdown pass till the third-quarter, but continued to drive his team down the field, allowing the Patriots to stay ominously close to their opponents.