The Philadelphia Eagles Just Won Their First Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles were the undisputed underdogs going into Sunday night's Super Bowl, but ultimately did what underdogs do, pulling off a major upset victory over the favored New England Patriots, 41-33.
The Eagles' win in the 2018 Super Bowl was perhaps foreseen only by their fans as they faced off against the New England Patriots who, led by quarterback Tom Brady, had previously clinched five Super Bowl rings.
But the Eagles struck early and often against the Patriots, taking a first-quarter lead that the team refused to give up.
During their first drive, the Eagles were stopped short of the end zone but were able to grab a field goal to open up the scoreboard for the game. The Patriots responded with the field goal of their own.
It was on their next drive that the Eagles became the first to reach the end zone with a 34-yard pass, putting them in the lead and leaving Brady and the Patriots to chase behind them on the scoreboard for three full quarters.
The Patriots were always close behind, staying close to the Eagles on the scoreboard throughout the game.
Brady, who was presumed to be a lock to win the game MVP title, was quelled but never fully shut down. The five-time Super Bowl winner did not throw his first touchdown pass till the third-quarter, but continued to drive his team down the field, allowing the Patriots to stay ominously close to their opponents.
It wasn't until well into the fourth quarter that the Patriots managed to pull ahead of the Eagles briefly and for the first time with a single point, leaving the score at 33-32 with less than nine minutes left in the game. But the advantage was short-lived as the Eagles responded with force.
Back with possession, the Philadelphia team responded with a touchdown of their own. Brady looked to fight back, but a fumble instead gave the Eagles possession once more, and sealed their victory with a field goal.
In the final seconds of the game, Brady tried give the Patriots the victory the team was always presumed to win. But the last-ditch Hail Mary pass into the end zone fell flat as time ran out.
In the end, the honor of game MVP instead fell on Eagles' quarterback Nick Foles, who years ago had considered retirement but instead, returned to get his first Super Bowl ring. Over the course of Sunday's game, Foles threw three touchdowns and 373 yards.
While most Super Bowl games are seen as defensive match ups, Sunday's event ended up being more of a brawl between the offensive teams, with each driving deep toward the end zone and rarely failing to score on their drives.
"This was a hard fought game," Foles said as he accepted the MVP trophy Sunday. "New England is a tremendous team."
"We dreamed about this moment when we were kids," he added. "Just to be in this moment: unbelievable."
