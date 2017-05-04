Texas Lawmakers Just Passed A Bill Banning Sanctuary Cities

"I'm getting my signing pen warmed up," Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Wednesday evening after the Texas state Senate approved the House's version of the bill.

A bill that would ban sanctuary jurisdictions in Texas, and make it a crime for police and sheriffs' departments to fail to cooperate with immigration enforcement, is headed to the governor's desk where it is all but guaranteed to be signed into law.

Under the bill, cities, counties, and universities with their own law enforcement agencies could face fines up to $25,000 a day if those agencies fail to comply with federal immigration detainers. It would also bar cities and counties from banning officers from asking those in custody about their immigration status. The state could remove any public officials who violate the ban.

The bill, which Abbott had declared an emergency item for the state legislature, prompted massive protests at the Texas capitol, making the state a new front in the nationwide fight over sanctuary cities and immigration enforcement.

Earlier this year, Abbott denied state grant funding to the Travis County Sheriff's Department, after Sheriff Sally Hernandez changed its policy regarding detainer requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Although the department still turns over undocumented immigrants to federal immigration authorities, it no longer honors the requests for people arrested for minor crimes.

The sanctuary ban, Abbott argued in interviews and social media, was meant to stop counties like Travis from enacting similar policies.

"This legislation will eliminate a substantial incentive for illegal immigration and help make Texas communities safer," Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a statement Wednesday. "There is no excuse for endangering our communities by allowing criminal aliens who have committed a crime to go free."

Opponents of the bill, including the Texas Major Cities Police Chiefs Association and the Texas Police Chief's Association, have argued that it will have an adverse effect on public safety, and embed mistrust in the state's immigrant communities.

"We're going to have some negative consequences in this community," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a press conference last week. "This bill, SB 4, will impact the ability of the men and women of law enforcement of this state to do their jobs."