President Trump Reportedly Called The White House "A Real Dump"

President Trump reportedly trash-talked the White House to members of his ritzy private golf club in New Jersey, calling the presidential mansion "a real dump."
The quote was included in a Sports Illustrated profile of the president and his deep connection to golf, from his putting style to his interaction with club members of his private clubs who pony-up around $250,000 in initiation fees.
"That White House is a real dump," he reportedly told members during a recent round of golf, explaining his frequent appearances.
From the border wall to his real estate deals, President Trump has never been shy about demanding or boasting that the structures associated with him are the best. But his reported remarks on the White House could be seen as an out-of-touch critique of the presidential mansion from a president who has touted himself as the advocate for middle-class America.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the comment.
In the article, which is expected to run in the magazine's Aug. 7 issue, writer Alan Shipnuck does not mention exactly when, or to who, the comment was made to.
Sports Illustrated spoke with several people who have teed up with Trump over the years for the golf-oriented profile of a president who not only loves the sport, but owns several courses.
According to NBC News, which has been keeping track of the president's golf play and frequent stays at his clubs, Trump has spent 58 days of his almost 200 days as president at Trump properties, frequently traveling there on the weekends.
Mar-a-Lago, the president's Florida resort, appears to be Trump's favorite, spending 25 days there since the beginning of his administration. But the president has also spent 14 days at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to the NBC count.
Trump was at his Bedminster club during the US Women's Open Golf tournament in July, and according to the Sports Illustrated article, the Secret Service has also established a perimeter around a cottage near the pool of the property where president often stays during his visits.
It was there that, according to Sports Illustrated, he told members of the club why he often still visits his golf course properties.
