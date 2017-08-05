A 20-Year-Old Model Was Kidnapped In Milan To Be Sold In An Online Auction

A British model thought she was traveling to Milan for a photoshoot, but was instead kidnapped, drugged, and hidden in a suitcase to be sold online to the highest bidder, Italian authorities said Saturday.
The 20-year-old model was held captive for six days, handcuffed to furniture while her kidnappers demanded her agent pay a ransom of $300,000 to prevent the online auction, Italian police said in a statement.
The woman was eventually released by one of the kidnappers although no ransom was paid, officials said. She was taken to the British consulate in Milan to receive assistance.
Lukasz Pawel Herba, a Polish citizen and British resident, was arrested on suspicion of being one of the kidnappers.
The unidentified model arrived in Lombardy, Italy, on July 10, and went the following day to an apartment where she believed the shoot would take place. Italian state police said that when she arrived, she was attacked by two men and drugged, before being stuffed into a suitcase and tossed into the trunk of a car.
The woman was then taken to an isolated house in Borgial, a town northwest of Turin. There, she was kept handcuffed to a chest of drawers for six days while kidnappers demanded a ransom from her agent.
Police allege Herba set up multiple online auctions to sell the woman online, describing her as "prey" and setting up a starting bid.
Kidnappers decided to let her go, prosecutors told the BBC, when they found out she was a mother. One of the kidnappers reportedly told the victim that the group behind the kidnapping did not deal with mothers.
Authorities in Italy, Poland, and Britain continue to investigate the kidnapping and searching for more suspects, police said.
The Daily Telegraph reported that Herba was taken into custody after taking the woman to the British embassy.
