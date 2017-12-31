Mike Pence Was Greeted To His Vacation By Neighbor's 'Make America Gay Again' Banner

In the spirit of Aspen, residents welcome Vice President Mike Pence, like everyone else, with a message of inclusiv… https://t.co/hLTD5khIy0

The rainbow flag was draped over a stone pillar that sits at the end of the driveways for the home where the Vice President and his wife, Karen, are staying during their vacation, and the home of a neighbor.

A religious conservative, Pence was perhaps best known for promoting Indiana's religious freedom law as the state's governor, before becoming vice president. The law was widely criticized for promoting discrimination against the LGBT community.

During his time as a congressman, Pence also voted against a bill that would have banned employers from discriminating against potential hires based on their sexual orientation, and supported the Defense of Marriage Act, which prevented the federal government from recognizing same-sex marriages.

In an article in The New Yorker, President Trump reportedly joked about Pence's views on LGBT rights during a meeting with a legal scholar, motioning toward the vice president and saying, "Don't ask that guy—he wants to hang them all!"

The banner greeting Pence this week caused little tumult in the ski resort town, where the Pence family is expected to ring in the new year, according to The Aspen Times. The vice president and his wife arrived at the home Tuesday and were expected to leave Monday.

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo told the paper that the person who draped the banner was "real sheepish and thought he might be confronted by the Secret Service," but when he was told law enforcement would not be interfering with their right to free speech, the family then came out to give sheriff's deputies and US Secret Service agents chili.

"They've been really nice to us," DiSalvo said.