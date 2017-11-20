Mass Murderer Charles Manson Dies At 83

The cult-like leader shocked the nation after two nights of bloody killings in 1969, including the murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate.

Charles Manson, the convicted mass murderer and leader of a cult-like "family" that killed seven people in 1969, died Sunday night. He was 83. After decades behind bars, Manson's health appeared to have been deteriorating in recent mons. He was hospitalized for several days with a serious illness in January, and on Tuesday was taken from the California State Prison in Corcoran to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Times. State prison officials released few details on the killer's condition at the time, but said Sunday night that he died "of natural causes at 8:13 p.m." Few killers in history have reached the level of infamy as Manson, whose crimes and horrific ability to convince others to kill for him shocked the nation at the end of the 1960s. The gruesome killings and Manson's ardent followers have inspired countless films, television series, and books over the years. Up until the day of his death, the unapologetic killer continued to have a base of fans willing to pay thousands of dollars for autographed items or string-made animals — especially scorpions — made by Manson in prison. Following the announcement of Manson's death Sunday, Michele Hanisee, president of the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, said in a statement that the "victims are the ones who should be remembered and mourned on the occasion of his death."

The son of an unwed teenage mother, Manson spent most of his early life moving from one home to another, and was often behind bars. But it was two bloody nights in Los Angeles in August 1969 that brought him to infamy, and made his name synonymous with brutal terror. From the Spahn Ranch in the outskirts of Los Angeles County, Manson developed a following among runaways and young women known as the "Manson Family." The group was a sort of commune, living rent-free in exchange for labor at the ranch, and composed of zealous Manson followers willing to help him commit horrific murders.

Among the victims was actress Sharon Tate, the wife of director Roman Polanski, who was eight months pregnant when she was stabbed to death. Five other people were killed at Tate's home on the night of Aug. 9, 1969, including Jay Sebing, Voytek Frykowski, Abigail Folger and Steven Parent, all of whom were stabbed and shot to death in the house. The attackers wrote the word "Pig" on the front door, using Tate's blood. The following day, Manson drove to the house of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca and dropped off three of his followers to kill them.

Prosecutors argued Manson and his followers were looking to incite a race war during their two-night killing spree around the Los Angeles area, an idea they believed had been inspired by the Beatles' song "Helter Skelter." The nation was left in shock as details of the grisly killings were revealed in the trials that followed, which were covered at length by newspapers and TV stations across the country. The antics of Manson and his followers, who staged demonstrations with shaved heads in front of the court building, sang in court, and at one point showed up with "X's" carved into their foreheads, only deepened the national dread over the crimes.

During the two nights of bloodshed, Manson and his followers were responsible for 169 stab wounds, wrote Vincent Bugliosi, the Los Angeles attorney who prosecuted the case, in the book Helter Skelter. A knife was left stuck in the throat of one of the victims, Bugliosi wrote, and a fork in the stomach of another with the word "war" carved into his stomach.

Thousands of dollars of cash and valuables were left behind by the killers, leaving investigators befuddled for weeks after the crimes. When Bugliosi asked Susan Atkins, one of Manson's followers, to explain the motive behind the murders, she told him it was to ignite, "the last war on the face of the earth. It would be all the wars that have ever been fought built on top of the other."

Manson was sentenced to death in the killings, but avoided death row in 1972 when capital punishment was temporarily banned in California. He was instead sentenced to nine life sentences behind bars. In various interviews Manson gave during his time in prison, he offered no apology nor shown remorse for the violent murders he was convicted for. Asked by reporter Charlie Rose in a 1986 interview what he thought about the violence and gruesomeness of Tate's murder, Manson only pushed back. "What did I think about them?," he responded when asked about Tate and her unborn child. "It's not my world. I don't live in that world." "So you don't care?" Rose asked. "Care, what the hell does that mean?" Manson answered angrily.

In interviews, he often spoke of differing "realities" than his own and, despite having spent most of his time in prison in isolation, he seemed to brush aside the environment of his incarceration. "Because of the heavy security and isolation from the general convict population, the time spent on Death Row was the most comfortable and relaxed I have spent in the last seventeen years," Manson wrote in a book he co-authored, Manson in his Own Words, as told to Nuel Emmons, first published in 1986.

He would later complain in subsequent interviews that most of the book was false and reflected only Emmons' "reality." Manson was born Charles Milles Maddox on Nov. 12, 1934, in Cincinnati, Ohio. His father, Manson wrote, was a "drugstore cowboy who called himself Colonel Scott" who left soon after his mother, Kathleen Maddox became pregnant at age 16. "I can't remember ever hearing about old Lucifer's mother, so I don't know if he was born or just created as a means of putting fear in the lives of children," Manson wrote. "If he did have a mother, we have two things in common. If not, our link is that we are both used to put fear in the kids' minds." He would eventually take the name Manson from a man his mother married and divorced. But Manson would spend few years with his mother, instead spending much of his childhood with relatives, family, friends, and strangers during spates of times when his mother would leave. "Hey, listen, by the time I was old enough to think or remember, I had been shoved around and left with people who were strangers even to those I knew," Manson wrote. "Rejection, more than love and acceptance, has been a part of my life since birth. Can you relate to that? I doubt it."

Like some of his followers, Manson's mother had been a runaway at the age of 15, escaping religiously strict parents, he wrote. She turned to prostitution early in her life to make ends meet but Manson said he had no resentment toward her, describing her as a "flower child of the 30s." In the book, Manson said he was often told as a child that his mother had once sold him for a pitcher of beer to a bar waitress, only to be found days later by an uncle who searched the town for him. At the age of 12, Manson wrote, he became a ward of the state. He ran away to his mother soon afterward and, when his mother returned him the following day, he turned to the street.

Manson would have frequent encounters with the law. The first, he wrote in Manson In His Own Words, was at the age of 7 when he became jealous of other children's toys and stole them. Back at his home, he set them on fire. According to Bugliosi's book, Manson also committed a series of burglaries and armed robberies as early as 13 years old, and once arrested, would often escape juvenile detention centers. He was first married in 1955, then divorced and married again in 1958. Manson reportedly had two children during the two marriages, Bugliosi wrote. Both were named Charles. His first serious criminal offense was a federal case of taking a stolen car across state lines to California in 1955, for which he was charged. Four years later he was charged with forging a US Treasury check. Manson had also been pimping a 16-year-old, whose parents were providing money to Manson, Bugliosi wrote. He was again questioned about pimping his second wife in New Mexico in 1959. He was released, but arrested in Texas on a similar charge. He was released again in 1967 but, after spending much of his life behind bars, requested to stay in prison, Bugliosi wrote.

He returned to prison for the final time at the end of 1969, after Los Angeles police investigators linked him and his followers to the gruesome August killing spree. Since then, Manson was denied parole 12 times, keeping him locked up in a central California state prison. During a hearing in 2007, the parole board found that the then 73-year-old Manson was still, “an unreasonable danger to others and may still bring harm to anyone he would come in contact with,” the Times reported. Five years later in 2012, a prison psychologist testified at his parole hearing that Manson bragged about the 1969 killings and was still a "dangerous man." The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials told the Los Angeles Times that Manson was found to have violated "hundreds" of rules while in prison, including having a cell phone behind bars.

In 2014, Manson was set to marry his longtime girlfriend Elaine Burton, who was 26 years old at the time and went by the name, Star. The couple obtained a marriage license but did not marry before the license expired.





Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles. Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

