Justine Damond Shooting "Should Not Have Happened," Minneapolis Police Chief Says

The fatal officer-involved shooting of an Australian yoga instructor in Minneapolis soon after she called 911 to report a possible crime should not have happened, the city's police chief and mayor said Thursday.

Speaking publicly for the first time about the Saturday night shooting, Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau appeared to distance her department from the officer believed to have fired the deadly shot, killing 40-year-old Justine Ruszcyk.

"Justine did not have to die," Harteau said. "It should not have happened."

Mayor Betsy Hodges also posted in a blog that even though the investigation had not been completed, information released so far by state investigators show that the shooting "should not have happened."

Ruszczyk, who went by Justine Damond, the last name of her fiancé, was killed Saturday night after she called police about what she believed might have been a sexual assault occurring nearby.

When two officers arrived in a squad car, Damond approached near the driver's side window and, according to one of the officer's accounts, his partner, Officer Mohamed Noor, fired from the passenger's seat, through the driver's side window, hitting Damond, official said.

Damond was pronounced dead at the scene, and no weapons were recovered.

