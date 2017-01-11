Here’s Why Sasha Was Absent During President Obama’s Farewell Address

President Obama gave his farewell address Tuesday night in Chicago and thanked his wife and two daughters for their love and support during their time in the White House.
But when the cameras cut away to the First Family, there was someone prominently missing.
3. Seriously guys, where’s Sasha?
The whereabouts of the Obamas’ youngest became a public inquiry especially after the President pointed out both of his daughters during the speech.
6. Is anyone looking for her?
7. Should we be looking for her?
Turns out that even when you’re the president’s kid, there are some responsibilities you can’t escape either.
According to a White House official, Sasha had to stay behind in DC because it was a school night.
It might have been her father’s farewell address as president, but she had an exam Wednesday morning.
10. Good luck with that test, Sasha.
