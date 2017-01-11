Get Our News App
Jury Sentences White Supremacist Dylann Roof To…
21 Of The Best Snow Boots You Can Get On Amazon
17 People Who Totally Ruined The Moment
17 One-Piece Swimsuits That’ll Make You Forget That…
Guys Get The Oil Sucked Out Of Their Pores video
Here’s Why Sasha Was Absent During President…
These Reports Allege Trump Has Deep Ties To Russia

Here’s Why Sasha Was Absent During President Obama’s Farewell Address

High school plays no favorites, apparently, even when you’re the president’s daughter.

Salvador Hernandez
Salvador Hernandez
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

President Obama gave his farewell address Tuesday night in Chicago and thanked his wife and two daughters for their love and support during their time in the White House.

But when the cameras cut away to the First Family, there was someone prominently missing.

3. Seriously guys, where’s Sasha?

Seriously guys, where's Sasha?

View this image ›

Charles Rex Arbogast / AP

The whereabouts of the Obamas’ youngest became a public inquiry especially after the President pointed out both of his daughters during the speech.

5. People wanted answers.

6. Is anyone looking for her?

Ok soo Liam Neeson looking for Sasha or nah #WheresSasha

— Dionne Stephanie (@missglamorous)

7. Should we be looking for her?

Us trying to figure out where Sasha was: #ObamaFarewell

— HuffPost BlackVoices (@blackvoices)

Turns out that even when you’re the president’s kid, there are some responsibilities you can’t escape either.

According to a White House official, Sasha had to stay behind in DC because it was a school night.

It might have been her father’s farewell address as president, but she had an exam Wednesday morning.

Where was Sasha? WH Official says she stayed back in DC tonight because she has an exam at school tomorrow morning.

— Mark Knoller (@markknoller)

10. Good luck with that test, Sasha.

Good luck with that test, Sasha.

View this image ›

Carolyn Kaster / AP

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
"This Is Us" Is The Weepy Melodrama America Needs Right Now

by Doree Shafrir

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing