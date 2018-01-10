Fox News' Star Washington Reporter Reportedly Left As Scrutiny Of Sexual Harassment Claims Increased

Share On more Share On more

James Rosen, Fox News' former chief Washington correspondent, left the network suddenly in December amid increased scrutiny over allegations that he sexually harassed three coworkers, National Public Radio reported Wednesday.

Rosen was a pillar of Fox News' Washington DC and national security coverage, at one point becoming the target of a leak investigation by the Obama administration's Department of Justice over his reporting on North Korea.

After an 18-year career at the network, however, Rosen suddenly left Fox News, with no on-air announcement or explanation from Fox News.

But on Wednesday, NPR's David Folkenflik reported Rosen had developed a pattern of "flirting aggressively with many peers" and allegedly made sexual advances toward two Fox News reporters and a producer. As scrutiny of the allegations increased, he parted ways with the network, NPR reported.

Fox News did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' requests for comment. And attempts to reach Rosen were unsuccessful.

He has kept a low profile since leaving the networking, tweeting on Jan. 2 that he hoped to share news of his next endeavor soon.