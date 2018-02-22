The Armed Florida School Officer Didn't Go Into The Building During The Mass Shooting

Share On more Share On more

An armed school resource deputy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School stood outside of the building and did "nothing" while a gunman opened fire on students and teachers, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday.

"Devasted," Israel said was his reaction at seeing video that showed the deputy taking a position outside the building, but never going in during the rampage that killed 17. "Sick to my stomach. There are no words."

Israel identified the deputy as Scot Peterson.

After surveillance video captured the deputy standing outside the building, Israel said he was placed on unpaid leave.

Peterson has since filed for retirement from the department.



Video of the school shooting showed Peterson arriving at the west end of the the school's building 12, Israel said, then taking a position where he could see the entrance to the building.

"He never went in," Israel said.

It was a stunning revelation as law enforcement continue to inspect the actions of the Feb. 14 shooting. Peterson's actions also come as politicians are once again embroiled in the topic of gun control. Just the day before, President Trump aired support for the idea of arming teachers or school staff as an effort to prevent another school shooting.

Asked what Peterson should have done, Israel answered: "Went in. Address the killer. Kill the killer."

Israel said the decision was made after officials interviewed witnesses of the shooting, and Peterson himself.

As shots began to ring out at the school, Peterson was away at an office dealing with a school issue.



Israel said the deputy was armed and in uniform.

According to surveillance video from the shooting, the school resource deputy arrived at the building about a minute after the shooting began.

"I think he remained outside upwards of four minutes," he said.

The entire shooting, officials have said, lasted about six minutes before the suspected gunman, Nikolas Cruz, dropped his AR-15 walked out of the building trying to blend in as one of the school's students.

Israel said the department is also reviewing the actions of deputies who responded to Cruz's home 23 different times since 2008 for issues related to Cruz or his brother.

"Some of the calls we responded out and met with his mother," Israel said.

Two deputies who responded to the calls have also been "restricted," he said.

The FBI has admitted that they dropped the ball in following up on red flags concerning Cruz, including a tip that was not referred to the Miami field office for follow.

Questions have also surfaced regarding what Broward County deputies did, or could have done, after being called repeatedly to Cruz's home regarding reports of violence that involved Cruz.

The deputies were not identified, but Israel said they will remain on restricted duties for the remainder of an internal investigation, which will look at whether or not the deputies "could have done more, or should have done more."