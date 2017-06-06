FBI Reportedly Suspects Russian Hackers Planted Fake News Story Behind Qatar Crisis

Share On more Share On more

The FBI is helping the government of Qatar investigate what appears to be a hacking of its state news agency, leading to the planting of a fake news story and a growing crisis between Middle East nations, according to multiple reports.

Russian hackers are believed to have been part of the hack of the Qatar news agency, CNN reported Tuesday, raising concerns that the Russian government would continue to be involved in cyber operations to disrupt foreign elections and alliances.

US officials told CNN the goal appears to be aimed at the US and its allies.

CBS News also confirmed the FBI is assisting Qatar in the hacking investigation and Russia is suspected.

The government of Qatar claimed a May 23 report published by Qatar News Agency that quoted the nation's ruler was a result of a hack on the news site. The statements were friendly to Iran and Israel and questioned if President Trump would remain in office.