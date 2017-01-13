Get Our News App
Cleveland Police Officers Involved In Fatal Shooting Of Tamir Rice Face Discipline

The three officers could face suspensions if it’s determined that they violated department policy, officials announced.

Salvador Hernandez
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Tomiko Shine holds up a picture of Tamir Rice during a protest in Washington, DC. Jose Luis Magana / AP

The Cleveland police officers involved in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice while he was playing with a pellet gun in a park, setting off nationwide protests, face administrative charges that they violated department policy, officials announced Friday.

Hearings must still be held to determine whether the alleged violations, which range from “application process, all the way to use-of-force violations,” officials told reporters.

A grand jury in 2015 declined to file charges against Officer Timothy Loehmann, who opened fire, his partner, Frank Garmback, and a third officer who arrived on the scene, William Cunningham.

The case unfolded in 2014, when a caller told 911 dispatchers that a male was pointing a gun at people that was “probably fake.” The handgun replica turned out to be a pellet gun.

In April, the city settled a federal lawsuit brought by Tamir’s family for $6 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.
