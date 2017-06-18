Another Noose Was Found Outside A National Museum In Washington, DC

A noose was found hanging outside the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, Saturday, police told BuzzFeed News, the third time in the last month that such a symbol has been found in or near a national museum.

The noose was spotted at about 3 p.m. Saturday hanging from a lamp post outside the museum, US Park Police Sgt. Anna Rose told BuzzFeed News. The lamp post was located outside the museum building, but on the eastern grounds of the museum, Rose said.

It was the third time that a noose has been found near one of the museums that line the National Mall. On May 26, a noose was similarly seen hanging from a tree outside the Hirshhorn Museum. Five days later a portion of the National Museum of African American History and Culture was temporarily shut down when a noose was discovered on the museum grounds.

A spokeswoman for the National Gallery of Art confirmed the incident Saturday, and referred questions to US Park Police

Police told BuzzFeed News Saturday that all three incidents remain under investigation.

