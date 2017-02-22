An Off-Duty Police Officer Opened Fire While Fighting Teenagers On His Lawn

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer this week pulled out a handgun and fired at least one shot during a confrontation with several teenagers.

In cell phone video that shows the altercation, which occurred Tuesday afternoon about 25 miles away in Anaheim, the officer is tugging and holding on to a 13-year-old boy in a residential area while a group of other teens try to pull the teenager free.

At one point in the video, a teenager with a red backpack runs into the officer, knocking him over some bushes. Another teenager appears to take a swing at the officer.

The officer, who is wearing dark sunglasses, jeans, and an unbuttoned blue shirt, then pulls out a handgun from his waistband.

The officer can be seen struggling with one of the teenagers, trying to drag him out of some bushes and still holding the gun with one of his hands when a shot is heard.



The confrontation was the result of an ongoing dispute the off-duty officer had with teenagers walking on his lawn, Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt told BuzzFeed News.

No one was injured by the gun, but Los Angeles police officials told BuzzFeed News they are conducting an administrative review of the incident. The officer, who has not been identified, was not taken into custody and is cooperating with the investigation, Anaheim police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the two teenagers involved in the altercation were arrested.

Wyatt said the 13-year-old was arrested on suspicion of battery and making criminal threats against the off-duty officer, including threatening to shoot him.

The teen was taken to Orange County Juvenile Hall and released Wednesday.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and battery, and was released to his parents.

The teenagers were not identified because they are minors.

In video of the incident, the 13-year-old is heard saying that the off-duty officer had allegedly called a girl an offensive name while telling her to get off his lawn, prompting him to walk on the officer’s property to confront him.

“All I said was respect the girl,” the 13-year-old said in the video.

When another teenager backs up the 13-year-old’s account, the unidentified officer is heard saying, “”Shut the fuck up, you weren’t even there.”

“He tried to hit me in my nuts right now,” the 13-year-old, held by his sweatshirt, says. “Can’t you pick on someone your own size, man?”



Wyatt said that version of events, eventually leading to a confrontational back-and-forth between the officer and the 13-year-old, is one of the versions being looked at by investigators.

Anaheim Police have not yet confirmed whether the off-duty officer identified himself as an officer during the confrontation, but believe he did so because other teens in the video can be heard asking him how they could be sure he is a cop, Wyatt said.

Los Angeles police officials said an administrative review was being conducted, but did not offer any other details on the incident or the officer.



Wyatt said because shots were fired, LAPD homicide detectives are reviewing the incident, and are looking at possible criminal charges.

“The LAPD is doing their own independent investigation that will focus on their action and procedures, but we’re looking at possible criminal culpability,” he said.

Anaheim police said they have been receiving calls from people upset about the video from across the US, with email inboxes and department voicemail boxes for administrators have been clogged.



“My cell phone, my desk phone is full,” he said.



On their Facebook page, the department asked people not to leave messages critical of the incident.

“Calling and sending emails to APD voicing your displeasure will NOT impact the outcome,” the statement read.

“We’re not taking this incident lightly,” Wyatt said. “We’re investigating it fully and the district attorney’s office, they’ll make the determination whether charges are filed or not.”