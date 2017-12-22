Former Marine Allegedly Planned To Bomb And Shoot Up San Francisco's Pier 39 On Christmas

A former Marine sharpshooter has been arrested for allegedly planning to bomb and shoot up San Francisco's popular Pier 39 on Christmas in support of ISIS.

Everitt Aaron Jameson of Modesto, California, was arrested Wednesday and has been charged in federal court with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

According to a criminal complaint filed Friday, Jameson came to the FBI's attention on Sept. 19, when a source who has previously reported to the agency on national security matters flagged his Facebook profile, where he appeared to be "liking" pro-ISIS posts.

About one month later, an FBI "confidential source" reached out to Jameson via Facebook Messenger. Two days later, on Oct. 29, according to the FBI's affidavit, the former Marine responded to the source, who he thought was a member of ISIS, and expressed his desire to help.

"I am here to beg to join the cause against darul kuffar," Jameson allegedly wrote, referring to non-Muslims. "I'm ready."

Eventually, Jameson allegedly arranged a meeting with someone he thought was a member of ISIS leadership but who was in fact an undercover FBI employee. During that Dec. 16 meeting, according to court documents, Jameson suggested he could orchestrate an attack similar to those in New York on Oct. 31, in which a rented truck was used to mow people down, and San Bernardino in 2015.

"Jameson specifically named Pier 39 in San Francisco as a target location because he had been there before and knew that it was a heavily crowded area, and that, according to Jameson, no reconnaissance or site survey would be necessary," FBI Agent Christopher McKinney wrote in the affidavit.

According to the FBI, Jameson suggested using a mix of a car to run down people and a firearm to inflict mass casualties. He also suggested using explosives to "funnel" people into a particular area to increase the number of people injured or killed on Christmas.

The former Marine also allegedly said he did not need to plan an escape because he was willing to die and even submitted a last will and testament.



According to court documents, Jameson enrolled in the Marines and attended basic training in June 2009. He eventually earned sharpshooter qualifications.

He was discharged, however, for "fraudulent enlistment" because he had not disclosed he had asthma.

His military background, according to the complaint, is something he touted, telling the undercover FBI officials he could use his skills for an attack in the US, or to be sent abroad to fight.