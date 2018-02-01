A 12-Year-Old Girl Has Been Arrested After Shooting 4 Kids At An LA Middle School, Police Say

Share On more Share On more

People wait for news outside the Belmont High School complex in Los Angeles Thursday.

A 12-year-old girl was arrested Thursday after opening fire inside a Los Angeles middle school, leaving four students injured, authorities said.

Two 15-year-olds were seriously wounded in the shooting, including a boy who was shot in the head and a girl who was shot in the right wrist, hospital officials said in a press conference.

"As a parent, this is our worst case nightmare,' LAPD commanding officer Robert Arcos told reporters.

Two others suffered minor injuries from what appeared to be grazing wounds, said Dr. Aaron Strumwusser, trauma surgeon for Keck Hospital at the University of Southern California. A 30-year-old woman also sustained minor injuries, but did not have a gunshot wound according to the Los Angeles Fire department.

Despite one of the victims being shot in the head, he said the boy and the rest of the victims were expected to fully recover.

"In this circumstance the child was extremely lucky," Strumwusser said. "I think he will do fine."

Los Angeles Police officials said they began to receive reports of shots fired at Salvador Castro Middle School at 8:55 am, prompting the school to go on lockdown.



Police said the suspect, a 12-year-old girl, was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.