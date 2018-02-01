A 12-Year-Old Girl Has Been Arrested After Shooting 4 Kids At An LA Middle School, Police Say

A 12-year-old girl was arrested Thursday after opening fire inside a Los Angeles middle school, leaving four students injured, authorities said.
Two 15-year-olds were seriously wounded in the shooting, including a boy who was shot in the head and a girl who was shot in the right wrist, hospital officials said in a press conference.
"As a parent, this is our worst case nightmare,' LAPD commanding officer Robert Arcos told reporters.
Two others suffered minor injuries from what appeared to be grazing wounds, said Dr. Aaron Strumwusser, trauma surgeon for Keck Hospital at the University of Southern California. A 30-year-old woman also sustained minor injuries, but did not have a gunshot wound according to the Los Angeles Fire department.
Despite one of the victims being shot in the head, he said the boy and the rest of the victims were expected to fully recover.
"In this circumstance the child was extremely lucky," Strumwusser said. "I think he will do fine."
Los Angeles Police officials said they began to receive reports of shots fired at Salvador Castro Middle School at 8:55 am, prompting the school to go on lockdown.
Police said the suspect, a 12-year-old girl, was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.
The firearm was described only as a semi-automatic weapon.
Law enforcement officials did not disclose what may have led to the school shooting, or if the suspect had any connection to any of the victims wounded Thursday morning.
"At this point right now it is still to early in the investigation to understand the motive, what precipitated this, how that weapon was accessed," Arcos told reporters. "At this point we're not in a position to answer that because we just don't know."
Steve Zipperman, Los Angeles School Police Chief told reporters it was not clear how the 12-year-old girl got access to a weapon, or why it was brought to school.
Police said the school is now safe and they are still interviewing witnesses.
