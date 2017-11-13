VC Steve Jurvetson On Leave From Tesla And SpaceX Boards Following Sexual Harassment Investigation

Steve Jurvetson, a venture capitalist who also serves as a board member at Elon Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX, resigned from his post at Draper Fisher Jurvetson following an internal investigation into claims of alleged sexual harassment. A Tesla spokesperson also told BuzzFeed News that Jurvetson was put on leave from his board positions at both the electric automobile manfacturer and SpaceX.

On Monday, Silicon Valley venture capital outfit DFJ said that Jurvetson would be leaving the company by “mutual agreement."

“DFJ’s culture has been, and will continue to be, built on the values of respect and integrity in all of our interactions,” DFJ said in a statement. “We are focused on the success of our portfolio companies, as well as the long-term vision for the firm and will continue to operate with the highest professional standards.”

A DFJ spokesperson did not respond to questions from BuzzFeed News asking for additional comment. News of Jurvetson’s exit was first reported by Recode.

Jurvetson’s departure is the latest upset in a venture capital industry that has been rocked by revelations of rampant sexual harassment and misbehavior. Earlier this year, investors including Binary Capital’s Justin Caldbeck and 500 Startups’ Dave McClure both left their firms following stories of alleged mistreatment and harassment of women entrepreneurs.

“I am leaving DFJ to focus on personal matters, including taking legal action against those whose false statements have defamed me,” Jurvetson said in a statement that he later tweeted.