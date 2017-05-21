Sections

Trump Supporters Have Built A Document With The Addresses And Phone Numbers Of Thousands Of Anti-Trump Activists

The document appears to contain the biographical information of thousands of people who signed a public petition from April condemning the Trump administration.

Posted on
Ryan Broderick
Ryan Broderick
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Saturday night, a user named kanuke7 posted a pastebin link into the largest Discord server for Trump supporters, Centipede Central.

Discord is essentially Slack, but for gamers. It also has audio functionality. The Centipede Central server was created by members of the /r/The_Donald subreddit. Trump supporters refer to themselves as centipedes, which is a reference to a YouTube series called "Can't Stump The Trump" that mashed up footage of President Trump in a Republican debate with audio from a nature documentary about a centipede killing a tarantula.

The Discord server has close to 2,000 active users. BuzzFeed News has reached out to kanuke7 for comment.
D

Discord is essentially Slack, but for gamers. It also has audio functionality. The Centipede Central server was created by members of the /r/The_Donald subreddit. Trump supporters refer to themselves as centipedes, which is a reference to a YouTube series called “Can’t Stump The Trump" that mashed up footage of President Trump in a Republican debate with audio from a nature documentary about a centipede killing a tarantula.

The Discord server has close to 2,000 active users. BuzzFeed News has reached out to kanuke7 for comment.

The document posted by kanuke7 has since been removed, but according to a copy of it obtained by BuzzFeed News, it contains the names, addresses, phone numbers, and links to the social media accounts of thousands of people.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to pastebin for comment.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to pastebin for comment.
pastebin.com

BuzzFeed News has reached out to pastebin for comment.

The document appears to be incomplete, but it has guidelines for how to add to it. It also makes a point of attempting to identify the religious affiliation and sexual orientations of people listed.

It also comes with instructions on how to find and compile information on people. The process is called doxing.

BuzzFeed News was able to trace the origin of the document back to three threads on 4chan's /pol/ message board from April.

4chan

The original poster shared a link to a petition from refusefascism.org, writing, "These fucking imbecilic 'antifa' have given us a wonderful gift!! They have created a list of names for /pol/ to crawl through and cross check all the hundreds of antifa sympathizers."

Refusefascism.org's petition was a list of people who signed a letter condemning the Trump administration and accusing it of spreading fascism.

"We REFUSE to Accept a Fascist America! Drive Out the Trump/Pence Regime," the petition reads. "The Trump/Pence Regime is a Fascist Regime. Not insult or exaggeration, this is what it is. For the future of humanity and the planet, we, the people, must drive this regime out."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to refusefascism.org for comment.

"We REFUSE to Accept a Fascist America! Drive Out the Trump/Pence Regime," the petition reads. "The Trump/Pence Regime is a Fascist Regime. Not insult or exaggeration, this is what it is. For the future of humanity and the planet, we, the people, must drive this regime out."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to refusefascism.org for comment.

By the next day, 4chan users began organizing a way to look up the names on refusefascism.org's petition by turning it into a game.

Instead of usernames, 4chan gives users a number generated by the order of when they post. The original poster told users that if their post ended in 00-04, they would look up last names with A, if it ended in 05-08, they would look up last names with B, and etc.
4chan

Instead of usernames, 4chan gives users a number generated by the order of when they post. The original poster told users that if their post ended in 00-04, they would look up last names with A, if it ended in 05-08, they would look up last names with B, and etc.

By the third thread, most of what is in the pastebin document was put on a website called etherpad, which is like a live collaborative writing app.

4chan

The 4chan threads are no longer live, but they are archived. It also appears that Twitter users tweeted out links to the threads while they were live.

Twitter: @MissingReagan

Which brings us back to Saturday, when user kanuke7 posted a link to the document in Centipede Central, writing, "antifa is never safe."

In terms of what's actually in the document. Many entries are completely fleshed out, with lengthy bios, home addresses, work addresses, phone numbers, and a full list of social media accounts.

But the largest section is just a list of names with ages and rough locations.

4chan users have become more and more interested in the identification and doxing of antifascist activists in the last few months. Users swarmed a man named Eric Clanton, whom they accused of acting violently at an April protest at University of California, Berkeley.

4chan

Once 4chan users accused Clanton of being the protester in question, the far-right media network sprung into action, assembling a full dox of all of Clanton's social media accounts.

Clanton was written about by several high profile far-right news sites. No charges were ever actually filed, following the protests. The Alameda County district attorney's office said the matter still remains under review. But nevertheless, Clanton's online activity went completely dark after the doxing.

The process 4chan users now have for identifying, doxing, and harassing activists they don't agree with became much more sophisticated following Shia LaBeouf's "He Will Not Divide Us" livestream.
Twitter: @JackPosobiec

Clanton was written about by several high profile far-right news sites. No charges were ever actually filed, following the protests. The Alameda County district attorney’s office said the matter still remains under review. But nevertheless, Clanton's online activity went completely dark after the doxing.

The process 4chan users now have for identifying, doxing, and harassing activists they don't agree with became much more sophisticated following Shia LaBeouf's "He Will Not Divide Us" livestream.

Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

