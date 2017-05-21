Trump Supporters Have Built A Document With The Addresses And Phone Numbers Of Thousands Of Anti-Trump Activists

D

Discord is essentially Slack, but for gamers. It also has audio functionality. The Centipede Central server was created by members of the /r/The_Donald subreddit. Trump supporters refer to themselves as centipedes, which is a reference to a YouTube series called “Can’t Stump The Trump" that mashed up footage of President Trump in a Republican debate with audio from a nature documentary about a centipede killing a tarantula.

The Discord server has close to 2,000 active users. BuzzFeed News has reached out to kanuke7 for comment.