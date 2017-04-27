Students Clashed With Police In Paris After Barricading The Doors Of Their High Schools

9. It should be noted that many of the protesters in Thursday’s demonstration are not actually old enough to vote.

Several Parisians interviewed by BuzzFeed News who were old enough to have voted in the first round last Sunday said that they were upset at the lack of a clear left-wing, socialist candidate. Many who supported Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the head of the Socialist party, said they did not plan to vote in the second round.

Which is reflective of a larger conversation happening among French voters currently.

Thursday’s demonstration was the second large-scale protest that has turned violent since Sunday.