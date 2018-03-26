Here's The Simplest Fan Theory About The Last Big Mystery Of "Avengers: Infinity War"

Share On more Share On more

***This post contains spoilers for every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, including Black Panther , so proceed with caution!***

We're about a month away from Avengers: Infinity War , a movie the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been building to for almost a decade.

Other than who's going to die ( cough Loki), the last big mystery going into Infinity War is how Thanos, the Mad Titan, will get ahold of the Infinity Stones.

Even if you've been sort of half-following the Marvel movies, you probably know what that Thanos wants to complete the Infinity Gauntlet — basically a big magic glove that needs six magic stones to fully power it.

The first time we see Thanos put on the gauntlet is during a post-credits scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron .

If you’re puzzled about the Infinity Stones, this might help! Movies they’re featured in, their containment devices, and who has them now. https://t.co/gLquJlbzIT

So far, after 18 movies, we have come across five of the six stones. The sixth, the Soul Stone, is still missing. The question becomes: where is the Soul Stone?

Short answer: It's in Wakanda. We'll walk through why, but first, let's rule out another popular theory.

Obviously, fans are obsessed with the stone's location. The most prominent theory is the "T.H.A.N.O.S. theory" — that Thanos's name is actually an acronym for the location of all the stones.

The "T.H.A.N.O.S. theory" seems to point in the direction of Heimdall from the Thor films being the "H" and having the Soul Stone. Which seems like it makes sense.

We know Asgardians have been trying to lock up Infinity Stones for millennia. Also, Heimdall has glowing orange eyes, which is the color of the Soul Stone.

And glowing eyes do seem to be a symptom of Infinity Stone possession.

In Thor: The Dark World, Heimdall says he can see all the souls in the nine realms, explaining his omniscience.