Black Activists Are Outraged After Reports That They Were Infiltrated By Russia

Protests after the death of Keith Lamont Scott, a black man killed by a police officer last year in North Carolina, were fresh on the minds of activists eager to change their community — so another rally didn’t seem unusual.

“All the details are right here,” read the message from a group called BlackMatters — with a link to a Facebook event page. “It should start at 2 PM on Saturday.”

In private Facebook messages that a source said they received from BlackMatters, the group sent a speaking schedule, the names and phone numbers of the coordinators, and a poster (“BROTHERS AND SISTERS! JOIN THE NATIONAL DAY OF PROTEST”).

The group only had one request.

“Thank you for attending! It’s an honor to work together with you,” reads a private message sent hours after the protest on Oct. 22, 2016. “If you have any pictures, please share with us.”

In reality, there wasn’t anything normal about the protest: A Russian troll farm is believed to be behind BlackMatters, according to a major investigation published by Russian outlet RBC.

The Facebook page for the event is no longer online (though the source was able to access private messages they said the group had sent). Facebook suspended the BlackMatters account, which RBC reported was part of a sweeping crackdown on foreign accounts, something a Facebook spokesman said he “was not able to confirm.” The RBC investigation, based on interviews with current and former employees of the troll farm as well as a source close to its leadership and internal documents, found that BlackMattersUS was linked to the Internet Research Agency, and that Russians spent thousands of dollars before and after the 2016 election — including on the Charlotte protest — in order to show the United States in disarray.

People who attended the rally were stunned by the reports.

It’s “sickening” to think that anyone would use the social justice movement for their personal or political gain, said Percy Fleming, one of the activists who spoke at the October rally last year.

Attendees were told that anyone who had something to say could speak, said Fleming, a member of JustUs LEAGUE, a local advocacy group. He said he didn’t know any details about who had invited JustUs LEAGUE to the event.