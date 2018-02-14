These Passengers' Tweets After Their Plane Literally Fell Apart Mid-Flight Are Something

Passengers on a United Airlines flight from California to Hawaii were alarmed when they saw parts of their plane...fall off inflight.
Even though the plane landed safely in Honolulu, the trip wasn't exactly pleasant for those onboard.
Falashchi praised the crews' response during the emergency.
Passengers sitting in rows overlooking the wings had a birds eye view of the unfolding drama.
Although scary, some passengers – like Google engineer Erik Haddad – were amused.
In a statement, United Airlines confirmed that the plane made an emergency landing at 12:38 p.m. local time.
Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.