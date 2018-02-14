 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

These Passengers' Tweets After Their Plane Literally Fell Apart Mid-Flight Are Something

Travelers on a United Airlines were alarmed to see parts of the plane fall away, before the flight made an emergency landing in Honolulu.

Posted on
Rose Troup Buchanan
Rose Troup Buchanan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Passengers on a United Airlines flight from California to Hawaii were alarmed when they saw parts of their plane...fall off inflight.

#ua1175 so glad we are all safe after our emergency landing.
Haley Ebert @haleylora

#ua1175 so glad we are all safe after our emergency landing.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even though the plane landed safely in Honolulu, the trip wasn't exactly pleasant for those onboard.

Scariest flight of my life #ua1175
Maria Falaschi @mfalaschi

Scariest flight of my life #ua1175

Reply Retweet Favorite

Falashchi praised the crews' response during the emergency.

@mrobertsonsf @SFGate It was about 45 minutes until we landed. Heard a big bang and the plane started to shake viol… https://t.co/hYSy2D1Wt4
Maria Falaschi @mfalaschi

@mrobertsonsf @SFGate It was about 45 minutes until we landed. Heard a big bang and the plane started to shake viol… https://t.co/hYSy2D1Wt4

Reply Retweet Favorite

Passengers sitting in rows overlooking the wings had a birds eye view of the unfolding drama.

that looks bad, plane and simple ✈️ #ua1175
Erik Haddad @erikhaddad

that looks bad, plane and simple ✈️ #ua1175

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although scary, some passengers – like Google engineer Erik Haddad – were amused.

I don't see anything about this in the manual ✈️#ua1175
Erik Haddad @erikhaddad

I don't see anything about this in the manual ✈️#ua1175

Reply Retweet Favorite

In a statement, United Airlines confirmed that the plane made an emergency landing at 12:38 p.m. local time.

for those fellow flight enthusiasts wanting to see more detail #ua1175
Erik Haddad @erikhaddad

for those fellow flight enthusiasts wanting to see more detail #ua1175

Reply Retweet Favorite

“United flight 1175 traveling to Honolulu from San Francisco landed safely after the pilots called for an emergency landing because of an issue with the #2 engine. Our pilots followed all necessary protocols to safely land the aircraft," they said in a statement.

It is believed that the cowling – the covering over an airplane's engine – became loose and then fell away during the flight.

The plane was met by emergency service vehicles, United said. They added that the airliner "is fully cooperating" with investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.

Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement