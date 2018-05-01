 back to top
This Teen Surprised Her Dad Who Had To Work And Missed Her Getting Ready For Prom

"The look on his face."

Rose Troup Buchanan
Last weekend, Twitter user Vanessa Macedo celebrated her prom.

Before heading off for the night, the 18-year-old from California took a video of her surprising her dad at work. It went very, very viral.

My dad was upset that he couldn’t see me on my prom day so I decided to surprise him..and let me just say, I love being his “güerita” 💗💗 https://t.co/1d0SVkJQ51
VANE @vanesssamace

My dad was upset that he couldn’t see me on my prom day so I decided to surprise him..and let me just say, I love being his “güerita” 💗💗 https://t.co/1d0SVkJQ51

Macedo told BuzzFeed News she and her dad are close, and that he works really hard to support her and her family, so he had to work the night of her prom.

"My sister and I had planned just a couple hours beforehand to surprise him, because she noticed that he was asking a lot about me," she explained.

"It was such such a unforgettable moment for me."

"I love all the positive feed back and messages I’ve been getting back," she said.

"I didn’t think anyone would love it as much as me and my dad, but I’m glad they have," she said.

She said she only put the video up because she was bored, and didn't even notice the notifications at first because she and her family were celebrating her brothers birthday when the video started to go viral.

Macedo said she was super proud of her dad. "He has always been such a hard worker and I am very blessed to have a dad like him!"

People love the video, and especially her relationship with her dad.

And here's a pic of Macedo and her dad!

Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

