This Dog Made A Mess And Then Just Sat Back And Watched His Owner Clean It Up

Meet Theo, a very good boy who belongs to Twitter user Audrey Rosenstein.
Last week, Rosenstein's tweet about him went super viral.
After school, Rosenstein came home to a huge mess in the living room.
And there was Theo, totally unrepentant.
People LOVE him.
"He always sits on the back of the couch, but he hasn’t done that with his leg before! But after I took that picture I’ve noticed him doing it more often!"
People also shared photos of the times their dogs had done the exact same thing.
She said she was very surprised at the reaction. "I turned my notifications off around 2000 likes and I haven’t been able to turn them back on!"
"I really don’t know how it got so big, but happy people found it funny."
The family have had Theo for a year and a half, Rosenstein told BuzzFeed News.
She said Theo has always been naughty. "He gets into things all the time!"
"He also fell into the bathtub one time which was really funny!"
But Rosenstein said Theo was too cute, "You can’t stay mad at him!" (Here he is as a puppy.)
And Theo seems pretty chill about his new-found fame.
Although Rosenstein had to break it to her new followers...
Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
