People In South Sudan Are Facing A Famine — And It Could Only Get Worse

Famine in South Sudan has left 100,000 people facing starvation and nearly 8 million people in need of immediate assistance, UN agencies say.

Dire shortages, caused by the long-running civil war and subsequent economic instability, are starving thousands in Unity Province, Leer, Mayendit and Koch counties, clustered towards the northern part of the country.

“They have sold their last goods; they have fled fighting; they have kept their children in school wherever possible; and they have eaten anything from grasses to bulbs to stay alive,” James Elder, UNIECF’s head of communications for eastern and southern Africa, told BuzzFeed News.