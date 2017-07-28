Take A Break From Politics And Watch A Dictator Sing His Heart Out

Here's the president of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, more commonly known as the singing dictator.
When he's not riding horses or oppressing his people, he loves nothing more than to sing his heart out. Here's some more of that performance.
So. Many. Questions.
Also, what's with the kid?
The former dentist turned dictator has been in power since 2007. Here's a gold statue he commissioned of himself back in 2015:
Turkmenistan's dictator – he won the last election with 97% of the vote – has a prior history of breaking out in song. Here's some of his earlier work:
In the clip, recorded in January of this year, he's singing to oil workers ahead of his re-election in February. They are obviously delighted by his performance.
Or maybe you'd like to hear him perform live?
Or...this one...? (No idea what's going on here.)
So there you go. Have a nice day.
Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rose Troup Buchanan at Rose.Buchanan@BuzzFeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.