World

Take A Break From Politics And Watch A Dictator Sing His Heart Out

The president of Turkmenistan is HAPPY.

Posted on
Rose Troup Buchanan
Rose Troup Buchanan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Here's the president of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, more commonly known as the singing dictator.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Azathabar

When he's not riding horses or oppressing his people, he loves nothing more than to sing his heart out. Here's some more of that performance.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

So. Many. Questions.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

Also, what's with the kid?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

The former dentist turned dictator has been in power since 2007. Here's a gold statue he commissioned of himself back in 2015:

Alexander Vershinin / AP

Turkmenistan's dictator – he won the last election with 97% of the vote – has a prior history of breaking out in song. Here's some of his earlier work:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The song was apparently written by the president himself, according to the site Chronicles of Turkmenistan which published the video.

In the clip, recorded in January of this year, he's singing to oil workers ahead of his re-election in February. They are obviously delighted by his performance.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Azathabar

Or maybe you'd like to hear him perform live?

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Or...this one...? (No idea what's going on here.)

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

So there you go. Have a nice day.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Azathabar / Via Azathabar

Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rose Troup Buchanan at Rose.Buchanan@BuzzFeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

