People Have Started Sharing The Hashtag #LetHerWork After A Woman Sportscaster Was Assaulted On Live TV

Earlier this month, Bruna Dealtry, a Brazilian reporter, was reporting live at a post-match celebration when a man forcibly tried to kiss her.
Around 50 Brazilian journalists were in a group WhatsApp for International Women's Day, and after seeing the clip of Dealty being forcibly kissed, they agreed that "something should happen".
Bibiana Bolson, one of the women in the group, told BuzzFeed News that violence against women working in sports environments was "common."
"We figured out that most of us had the same story. Every single day we have to handle the jokes, the comments, even the decisions that sometimes are not taking based on meritocracy, but with a little bit of sexism. It's important that we feel safe in stadiums, working with sports fans' support, and we want more legal support about it," she explained.
Bolson said male-dominated newsrooms were often partly responsible for women's fears and worries being brushed under the carpet. "How we feel about colleagues, about bosses, those violence that none can see.
"We have to provoke a new time in the newsrooms," she said, "they have to understand more about how sometimes we feel bad and weak."
Since campaign's launch, she said the group had swollen to 80 girls and they were "talk[ing] every single day...and we are still planning new actions". But Bolson stressed it wasn't about just one person, but women working across the country. "We are the movement, the campaign, together. It's plural!"
She added: "The journey is hugeee!"
They started sharing the hashtag #DeixaElaTrabalhar or "Let her work."
The hashtag is part of a campaign calling for the end of sexist behavior in the workplace.
Many of those sharing were reporters working in Brazil.
Emily Lima, the first female manager of the Brazilian women's football team (and a former player), released a video on Facebook where she described trying to be in the sport at all "was an act of courage"
But the women's call to arms has been embraced by male sports clubs as well.
Male footballers, like Réver Araújo, or basketball players like Anderson Varejão, also expressed support for the hashtag. As did one of Brazil's YouTube stars and bloggers, Hugo Gloss.
There's also an English version of the hashtag, #LetHerWork, currently being shared, as well.
Moya Dodd, an Australian football official, and former national player, supported the call to change.
There has been some criticism of the hashtag, mainly from men in Brazilian media.
SporTV commentator Maurício Noriega suggested that male commentators still needed to explain to women and children who otherwise wouldn't understand the game.
People online called his comments "garbage".
And some pointed out, his comments were exactly why the campaign was needed.
