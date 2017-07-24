Sections

Russia Would Very Much Like You To Visit Crimea, Please

"Seize the day."

Rose Troup Buchanan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Several Russian embassies are encouraging tourists to visit Crimea.

880 thousands of Ukrainian tourists visited🇷🇺Crimea in 2016 As they say, better once to see, than 100 times to hear… https://t.co/tz32OFhh4C
Russia in USA 🇷🇺 @RusEmbUSA

880 thousands of Ukrainian tourists visited🇷🇺Crimea in 2016 As they say, better once to see, than 100 times to hear… https://t.co/tz32OFhh4C

The pitch in one tweet from the Russian embassy in Canada implored English-speakers to "seize the day" and book a trip now.

880,000 Ukrainians visited Crimea in 2016. Seize the day, book a tour to see this beautiful🇷🇺peninsula for yourself… https://t.co/9LQq5OY1K3
Russia in Canada @RussianEmbassyC

880,000 Ukrainians visited Crimea in 2016. Seize the day, book a tour to see this beautiful🇷🇺peninsula for yourself… https://t.co/9LQq5OY1K3

That's slightly awkward because the Russian government took control of the region from Ukraine in 2014 in a move that was condemned internationally.

Russian troops, or Little Green Men, in a town near Crimea in 2014
Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters

Russian troops, or Little Green Men, in a town near Crimea in 2014

Pro-Russian Crimean leadership called for a referendum on Russian reunification in March of that year – and 95% of the population voted in favor.

Max Vetrov / AFP / Getty Images

But the referendum's result was condemned by the West and the crisis in Ukraine only spiraled further out of control.

Oleksandr Ratushniak / AFP / Getty Images

After the Crimea referendum, Russia-backed rebels in the east began pushing to separate from the federal government, launching a war that led to a crisis that has cost thousands of lives. The US and EU have squared up against Russian President Vladimir Putin over Russian military support for the rebels, levying economic sanctions against Russia in response. More than three years later, Russia still has total control of Crimea.

Despite this, both the embassies in Canada and the US claim in their tweets that around 880,000 Ukrainians visited Crimea last year.

Maxim Zmeyev / Reuters

Prior to the Russian occupation, Ukrainians did form roughly 67% of Crimea's tourism industry. Now, not so much.

In the years after the invasion, the number of Ukrainians visiting has plummeted – although reliable data on exact figures is hard to come by. Meanwhile, even the number of Russians visiting the Crimea is down as much as 15-25%, according to some tourism websites.

And internationally, most western nations – including the US and major European countries – warn their citizens against all but essential travel to the region.

Which is less than great in Moscow's eyes because Crimea needs the money.

Alexander Aksakov / Getty Images

The local economy was damaged by the occupation, and although Russia promised in 2016 to invest 680 billion roubles (roughly $13 billion) into the region by 2020, many businesses who relied on tourism are struggling. The gaudy center-piece of Russian funding is a bridge linking mainland Russia with Crimea. It's not finished yet.

Finally, the tweets link to a tourism website (available in Russian, English, and Chinese), which lists a whole load of activities you can try while you're out there. There's also an extensive FAQ section, mostly dealing with how to transfer money — but also about whether or not it's illegal to take photos of wild animals.

It's not the first time the Russian government has tried to encourage people to visit the area. They ran an ads back in 2015 with much the same idea — apparently they didn't quite catch on.

Russia Cut Off The Internet In Crimea

Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rose Troup Buchanan at Rose.Buchanan@BuzzFeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

