A Woman Was Filmed Moments Before Her Death Naming Her Alleged Killer After She Was Shot For Refusing To Marry Him

Asma Rani was shot three times outside her home in Kohat, northern Pakistan. Her family believe she named her attacker moments before her death and are demanding justice.

Rose Troup Buchanan
Rose Troup Buchanan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A third-year female medical student, Asma Rani, was shot last week, after refusing a marriage proposal. In the moments before her death, she was filmed naming her alleged attacker.

Geo TV / Via geo.tv

After she was shot, Rani was rushed to hospital where she died of her injuries a day later.

Geo TV / Via geo.tv

Local police began conducting raids on nearby properties and issued a warrant for the detention of the two men.

samaa.tv

The day after her death, a video of Rani went viral social media. Warning: the video is graphic.

Saba بلوچ @SabaBalochPTI

In the video, which according to local media, was taken before she died, Asma is heard saying, "Mujahid Afridi, Mujahid Afridi."

The video inspired hashtags like #JusticeForAsmaRani or #JusticeForRani, which started trending on Twitter.

💗💗مہوش قمر💖💖 @mehwish_qamar6

Armeena Khan @ArmeenaRK

People also compared Rani's story to one last year. Hina Shahnawaz, an NGO worker, who police suggested was murdered for refusing a marriage proposal.

Naz Baloch @NazBaloch_

They also blamed the authorities, tweeting that the alleged attackers links to a prominent local political figure may have sheltered him.

Ihtisham ul Haq @iihtishamm

There were also references in Zainab, the seven-year-old girl brutally murdered last month.

Fahad Khan @MrFahadKhan

"They have not caught the criminals," Rani's father told Geo TV. "I am a poor man but will come out onto the streets and protest."

Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

