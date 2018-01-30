A Woman Was Filmed Moments Before Her Death Naming Her Alleged Killer After She Was Shot For Refusing To Marry Him

A third-year female medical student, Asma Rani, was shot last week, after refusing a marriage proposal. In the moments before her death, she was filmed naming her alleged attacker.
After she was shot, Rani was rushed to hospital where she died of her injuries a day later.
Local police began conducting raids on nearby properties and issued a warrant for the detention of the two men.
The day after her death, a video of Rani went viral social media. Warning: the video is graphic.
The video inspired hashtags like #JusticeForAsmaRani or #JusticeForRani, which started trending on Twitter.
People also compared Rani's story to one last year. Hina Shahnawaz, an NGO worker, who police suggested was murdered for refusing a marriage proposal.
They also blamed the authorities, tweeting that the alleged attackers links to a prominent local political figure may have sheltered him.
There were also references in Zainab, the seven-year-old girl brutally murdered last month.
"They have not caught the criminals," Rani's father told Geo TV. "I am a poor man but will come out onto the streets and protest."
Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
