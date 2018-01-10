This Is What Parts Of California Look Like After A Huge Mudslide

Police have said the devastation is like something from "World War One" after a mudslide ripped through parts of Southern California.
Emergency services, including firefighters assisted by helicopters, went house to house pulling people out of the mud.
The floods and mudslides have shut down more 30 miles (48km) of the main coastal road.
Thousands of homes and businesses have been either damaged or destroyed by the mudslides.
